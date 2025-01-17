Wigan town centre nightclubbers partying in June 2010

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Jan 2025, 15:45 BST
This gallery of pictures takes us back almost 15 years to June 2010 when our then chief photographer Gary Brunskill was snapping town centre revellers for the Wigan Evening Post’s popular On the Town picture page.

See how many faces you recognise.

.

1. On the Town in Wigan, June 2010

. Photo: GB

Photo Sales
.

2. On the Town in Wigan, June 2010

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

3. On the Town in Wigan, June 2010

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

4. On the Town in Wigan, June 2010

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice