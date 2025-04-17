Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An idea sparked by the gift of a poppy was revealed to veterans at a monthly Wigan coffee morning.

Shevington surgery Patient Participation Group veterans who were attending the event at Shevington library were able to view the bedware, designed and produced for use on veterans' beds when they reach end of life.

Local councillor Vicky Gallighan was among those to be impressed and deeply touched by the sentiment and back story.

The blanket was designed by Joanne Lee who is the armed forces healthcare navigator for Wigan, Wrightington and Leigh NHS Trust (WWL), and Leanne Cobham, health, and well-being specialist nurse at the armed forces HQ at Molyneux House in Wigan.

The front of the blanket bears the combined insignia of the armed forces and reservists

It is made from a very soft fine fleece material, bearing the insignia of Army, Royal Navy, Air Force and Reservists. The reverse is a cosy Sherpa.

Jo gave an overview of the origin of the blanket and the story behind it.

A veteran of the Queen's Lancashire regiment Alan Lancaster, known as Avro, was being treated for terminal cancer in Wigan infirmary.

Jo said: "I placed a magnetic poppy behind his bed. Alan asked what it was for and I told him that it was to recognise and thank him for his service.

Joanne Lee and Councillor Vicky Gallighan show the blanket to the veterans at the coffee morning

"This brought tears to Alan's eyes and that never left me."

The poppy was taken by Alan to every test, such as scans and X-rays, and it never left his side while he was in hospital.

Alan's final wish was to end his days at home with his family and he took his poppy with him.

On Alan's final day his family reached out to Jo and informed her that they could not find his poppy anywhere. Jo went straight round to Alan's home taking a replacement.

She placed it in Alan's hand and felt him gently grip onto it.

Jo decided that from then on veterans should have something special to comfort them in their last days and so the idea of the blanket was born.

Now the blankets are presented to all veterans who are reaching end of life with a small speech of thanks given to each one.

From then on it does not leave them while they are in hospital.

Finally, the family can either keep the blanket as a memento or send it with the veteran on their final journey.

The library event was told that one veteran’s wife contacted Jo recently to say that she wraps the blanket around herself when she's watching her and her husband’s favourite TV shows.

She says it feels like her late husband is giving her a hug.

All funds for the design and production of the blanket were raised by Jo, Leanne, and staff at WWL who organised raffles, garden parties, and sponsored walks among others activities.

Each blanket cost around £30 to make and enough money was raised to purchase 30.

Anyone interested in donating can do so by going to the just giving page veterans blankets on the WWL Internet site.