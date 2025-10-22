Wigan voices unite in music for Love Wins

As part of The Brick’s Love Wins campaign, a powerful new anthem, ‘Song for the Brick’, launched this month at The Brick Community Stadium, home of Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors, bringing together voices from across the borough.

Backed by the clubs, the ‘Song for the Brick’ celebrated compassion and community in the very heart of the town.

The project was born when local musician Alan Gregory, CEO of Pianos, Pies and Pirouettes CIC at Sunshine House Community Centre in Scholes was approached by Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick. Alan recalls how the idea struck a deep chord: “I became more acutely aware of the number of homeless people in Wigan, and how people generally reacted to them; looking away, rushing past as if they weren’t really there. I had to admit I’d been guilty of that myself. Then I thought about my own life. After my wife’s tragic death, had it not been for my sister-in-law taking me in, that might have been me. That realisation shaped the song.”

Alan’s godson, singer-songwriter Scott Chapman, joined the project, alongside children from Marsh Green Primary School and a “scratch choir” of enthusiastic amateur singers from across Wigan.

“We wanted the children to have an exciting opportunity, but more importantly, their voices matter. They are our future, and their compassion will shape the world we build,” Alan says.

The children will sing the chorus, symbolising how every generation has a role to play in creating a kinder, more inclusive society.

Alan hopes the song will help people reflect on homelessness with fresh eyes: “It’s a heartfelt expression of how society treats people who are homeless, and what that says about us. If the song makes people kinder in their approach and interaction, then it has done its job.”

The team hopes to record Song for the Brick professionally, with proceeds going directly to support The Brick’s work with people facing homelessness.

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick, said: “’Song for the Brick’ embodies what Love Wins is all about; restoring dignity and belonging where people feel forgotten. With the support of our elite sporting clubs and the voices of our community behind us, this song is a powerful reminder that no one is invisible, and no one is left behind.”

To find out more about The Brick visit www.thebrick.org.uk or to support The Brick email: [email protected]