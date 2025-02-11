Wigan Warriors’ Harry Smith keen to test himself against Leigh Leopards’ Lachlan Lam in opener

Wigan Warriors’ Harry Smith is looking forward to testing himself against Leigh Leopards’ Lachlan Lam, with the two going head-to-head on Thursday as the Super League champions begin their defence.

Their opening league game kicks off at 8 pm at the Brick Community Stadium.

Smith was part of the Warriors team that completed the Grand Slam in 2024, winning the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and Super League in the same term.

His direct opponent in this game is Lam, who has captained PNG and is an international star in his own right.

On playing against Lam, Smith said: “It’s always good. He is one of the premium half-backs in the game. He leads that Leigh team around well. He is their main player. A lot of their attack comes through him.

“He will be hopefully looking to play his best game, and I’ll hopefully be doing the same. It’s great. You want to play against the best players.

“When you come up week in, week out, you want to test yourselves and see where you stand. It’s only going to make me better and the team better if we play against players like him.

On the strengths of Lam, Smith said: “I think he has got so many. His running game. He is a fast player, electric, he can back himself, traits like that.”

The Warriors' half-back said he was looking forward to playing Leigh on Thursday, both because it is a derby and because it is the season opener.

On playing Leigh, Smith said: “All the pre-season that we’ve done and the hard work we’ve put in is to finally get the rewards of being able to play a game and do the bit that we enjoy doing: the togetherness and playing with your mate.

“The league game is always a massive game. It’s always built up well by both clubs, and the mini-rivalry that’s been created is brilliant. I think it’s going to be a great game.

“There’s so much to look forward to with not just this game but the whole season, the way it has been sold, and the way it’s been shown on telly, and the stuff that’s gone on off the field has been brilliant to publicise the game, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Previously, games for Wigan against St Helens and against Warrington Wolves have been the ones that have been perceived to be the main games of the season.

But Smith welcomed that Leigh have elevated themselves up to that status, creating a third significant derby.

Leigh finished fifth in the league last season, but Wigan eliminated them comprehensively in the semi-finals at home, winning 38-0.

Smith added: “Hopefully, every game can be seen as a big game soon. Hopefully, we can get more and more quality into the Super League to make every game a big game and sell out stadiums.

“Credit to Leigh and what they have done over the past few years to build their squad up and reach the playoffs in consecutive years. It’s brilliant.

“It elevates the whole of the Super League - not just the game between us and them - having more competition and more competitive teams.”