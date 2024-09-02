Wigan welcomes its first vintage & retro-themed charity shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Brick is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest venture, ‘The Brick Shop at The Old Courts’, Wigan's first vintage and retro-themed charity shop.

Opening its doors to the public on Monday, 2nd September, this innovative partnership between The Brick and The Old Courts brings a unique shopping experience to the heart of Wigan, offering an eclectic mix of furniture, homeware, bric-a-brac, curiosities, and clothing, all housed within three distinct themed rooms.

The shop will feature a diverse range of items, including: • Clothing • Collectables • A man cave area • Vintage games & toys • Upcycled furniture and paint from ‘ReMade Wigan’ • Vintage clothing • Framed pictures and prints from local artists • Retro furniture • Big coats • Musical instruments Visitors can also enjoy a welcoming space to relax with a brew and soak in the shop’s distinctive vibe.

Gordon MacDonald, Re-use Manager from The Brick, expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture, stating, "We are thrilled to bring ‘The Brick Shop at The Old Courts’ to life. This partnership allows us to expand our support for the community in a creative and engaging way. The shop not only offers a wide range of vintage and retro items but also serves as a vibrant space where people can connect, share stories, and support those in need."

The Bricks Gordon MacDonald and The Old Courts Jonathan Davenport

The Old Courts team is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration, they said: "We’re so excited to welcome The Brick into our building. We think this partnership is really encouraging for the town centre, and its position next to Static Records is ideal for people wanting to come and find some treasures. We’ve had a sneak peek at the items available, and visitors are in for a treat! Working with fellow community-invested organisations is really important to us, and we admire the work The Brick does for people in crisis."

The opening of ‘The Brick Shop at The Old Courts’ marks an important milestone for Wigan, enhancing the town’s vibrant community hub and providing residents with a unique shopping destination. An exciting open evening event is also planned for later in September, with more details to be announced soon.

The ‘The Brick Shop at The Old Courts’ opens on Monday September 2nd at 09:30, the shop is located at Entrance 7, The Old Courts, Crawford St, Wigan, WN1 1NA.

For more information and updates, please visit www.thebrick.org and The Brick’s social media channels.