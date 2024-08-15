Wigan woman succeeds despite being told she couldn’t lose weight
and live on Freeview channel 276
Abbie joined Emma's Springview Rugby Club group on Tuesday at 7pm a group where her Mum Mandy was a member and was doing well so had recommended Abbie join
Abbie had tried other diets before but after losing a stone her weight would plateau and she would become disheartened.
She had also tried medication which was debilitating and she couldn't leave the house this also didn't work.
Abbie fully embraced food optimising even though her fibromyalgia threw in some curve balls some weeks Abbie stayed determined and the weight came off and with that her fibromyalgia symptoms eased and she started to beable to do achieve things she had only dreamed of she attended a festival recently with her boyfriend and was able to walk around and enjoy it in smaller clothes than she had before.
Abbie has found the support of group has helped her stay on track and keep motivated to achieve her goals.
As Abbie has lost weight she has gained so much confidence she recently achieved her four stone award In group and was crowned Woman of the year in her group as members described her as an inspirational member who is always on hand to share hints and tips when other members are struggling.
Abbie still has bad days with her fibromyalgia but they are more manageable now that she has lost over four stone and her smile reminds me why I do love my role as a Slimming World Consultant it really is touching hearts and changing lives Abbie is a totally different person from the one who came and joined my group not believing that she could lose weight but was determined to try Abbie now glows with confidence and I'm so proud of her.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.