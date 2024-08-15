Wigan woman succeeds despite being told she couldn’t lose weight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In January 2024 Abbie started her weight loss journey with the hope that she could lose weight and get her fibromyalgia symptoms under control even though a dietician had told her that her weight would naturally fluctuate and she couldn't lose weight.

Abbie joined Emma's Springview Rugby Club group on Tuesday at 7pm a group where her Mum Mandy was a member and was doing well so had recommended Abbie join

Abbie had tried other diets before but after losing a stone her weight would plateau and she would become disheartened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She had also tried medication which was debilitating and she couldn't leave the house this also didn't work.

Abbie before and when she achieved her three stone award

Abbie fully embraced food optimising even though her fibromyalgia threw in some curve balls some weeks Abbie stayed determined and the weight came off and with that her fibromyalgia symptoms eased and she started to beable to do achieve things she had only dreamed of she attended a festival recently with her boyfriend and was able to walk around and enjoy it in smaller clothes than she had before.

Abbie has found the support of group has helped her stay on track and keep motivated to achieve her goals.

As Abbie has lost weight she has gained so much confidence she recently achieved her four stone award In group and was crowned Woman of the year in her group as members described her as an inspirational member who is always on hand to share hints and tips when other members are struggling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbie still has bad days with her fibromyalgia but they are more manageable now that she has lost over four stone and her smile reminds me why I do love my role as a Slimming World Consultant it really is touching hearts and changing lives Abbie is a totally different person from the one who came and joined my group not believing that she could lose weight but was determined to try Abbie now glows with confidence and I'm so proud of her.