Wigan Youth Zone celebrates 11 years and a King's Award with a Reet Royal Garden Party
This year's festivities were particularly special as the charity celebrated receiving the prestigious King’s Award for Voluntary Service.
The Reet Royal Garden Party provided a fitting backdrop to honour the dedicated volunteers whose unwavering commitment to their community has significantly impacted the lives of young people in Wigan and Leigh.
Since opening Wigan Youth Zone has worked with over 35,000 young people with the vision of inspiring and empowering the next generation to reach their full potential and their services in Wigan, Leigh and across the borough have been accessed over 830,000 times, demonstrating the tangible need for youth work in the Wigan and Leigh Borough.
Wigan Youth Zone’s CEO, Anthony Ashworth-Steen, speaking about the King’s Award, said,
“As soon as we found out that we were a recipient of the King’s Award for Voluntary Service in October, our first thought was that we wanted to celebrate with the community we are here to serve. Fortuitously, the timing of the award presentation coincided with the 11th birthday of our charity, so it was fitting to celebrate both successes on Saturday with so many people.
We could not achieve our success without our wonderful young people, parents, carers, guardians, funders, partners, supporters, employees, and volunteers. This award is for them, and the entire community.”
The event also featured the official launch of the new sensory room, designed to enhance the experience for young people participating in inclusion-based activities by providing a multi-functional, calming space. Additionally, the launch of the Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts programme, generated excitement among the attendees, with boys and girls eager to engage in the new activity.
The Community Day was a resounding success, featuring thrilling inflatables, the nostalgic charm of an ice cream van, whimsical face painting, and the competitive spirit of old-school sports day activities. To top it all off, nine bikes were given away in a free raffle, making the day even more memorable for everyone involved.
The day was a reminder of the power of youth work and community in shaping the future generations of our borough.
If you'd like to join their amazing team of volunteers, visit their website and fill out the application form, https://www.wiganyouthzone.org/get-involved/volunteers/ or get in touch with Wigan Youth Zone’s Volunteer and Training Manager, Kate Rigby at [email protected].
