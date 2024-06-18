Wigan Youth Zone Receives $10,000 to support inclusivity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Youth Zone is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Milliken & Company Charitable Foundation to support its inclusion activities for children and young people (CYP) with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND) in 2024.

This significant grant marks the first time the Milliken & Company Charitable Foundation, based in the USA, has extended its support to a charity outside the United States. Located less than a mile from Milliken’s EMIA regional headquarters, Wigan Youth Zone is set to benefit immensely from this partnership.

Wigan Youth Zone, situated on Parsons Walk, offers a cutting-edge youth facility catering to young people aged 8-19 (or up to 25 with disabilities or additional needs) in the Wigan and Leigh Borough. Committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment, the charity empowers young people to flourish, supported by dedicated staff and volunteers who nurture their aspirations and confidence. Membership costs just £5 annually, with a nominal 50p entry fee per visit, making it accessible to all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central to Wigan Youth Zone's ethos is diversity, equity, and inclusion, with a focus on enabling children and young people with SEND to fully participate in its community. Through high-quality and affordable programmes, the charity provides a safe space for CYP with SEND to connect, have fun, and develop meaningful friendships. At present, Wigan Youth Zone boasts a community of 428 inclusion members, who collectively made 11,001 visits over the past 12 months.

Wigan Youth Zone members enjoying activities on Inclusion Club

The funding from Milliken will bolster Wigan Youth Zone’s Inclusion Services, enhancing emotional well-being, confidence, and self-esteem among CYP with SEND. Initiatives supported by the grant include activities fostering social interaction, self-discovery, and resilience-building.

"Wigan Youth Zone is deeply honoured to receive this generous grant from the Milliken & Company Charitable Foundation," said Lynsey Heyes, Head of Fundraising Wigan Youth Zone. "This support will enable us to continue our mission of providing a safe and inclusive space where young people of all abilities can thrive and reach their full potential. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring and look forward to collaborating with Milliken to further enrich the lives of our members."

The partnership will also further extend to volunteering opportunities such as mock job interviews, career days, and Microsoft training sessions. These initiatives aim to support young people as they navigate their personal and professional development journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad