Wigan Youth Zone urges local community: Be there for young people in care

Wigan Youth Zone is calling on local residents to help bridge a vital gap in support for young people in care by becoming Independent Visitors - trusted adults who volunteer their time to build positive, consistent relationships with some of the borough’s most vulnerable young people.

While 100% of young people in care are legally entitled to an Independent Visitor, shockingly, only 3.3% currently have one.

An Independent Visitor is a trained volunteer who gives just 2–3 hours every few weeks to spend time with a young person in care. From simple activities like bowling or grabbing a hot chocolate to outdoor adventures or creative projects, the focus is on building trust, having fun, and being a steady presence in the young person’s life.

Independent Visitors are often the only adult in a young person’s life who isn’t paid to be there - and that, say the young people themselves, means everything.

Young people outside Wigan Youth Zone

“When there’s no one to talk to, even about little things like tearing your coat, you feel angry. Tiny things can become big things because there’s no one to talk them over with,” shared one care leaver, highlighting the emotional importance of having a trusted, independent figure in their life.

Wigan Youth Zone provides full training and ongoing support for anyone interested in becoming an Independent Visitor. The programme is open to anyone aged 19 and over who can commit to volunteering regularly and building a meaningful connection with a young person over time.

Timothy Harris, who coordinates the programme at Wigan Youth Zone, is encouraging anyone who feels they could offer kindness, time, and consistency to get in touch.

“Independent Visitors play a unique and powerful role in the lives of young people in care,” Tim said. “You don’t need special qualifications - just patience, empathy, and a willingness to show up. For the young people involved, knowing someone is there just for them can have a lasting impact.”

For more information or to express interest in volunteering, contact Timothy Harris at [email protected]