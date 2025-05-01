Ice creams have been selling well at Mesnes Park pavilion too!
Enjoying the sunny weather in Mesnes Park, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Staff at Fredericks Ice Cream after a busy day at Mesnes Park, Wigan, pictured on the hottest day of the year so far, 30th April 2025. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
A duckling at Orrell Water Park. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Wiganers have fun in the sun at Orrell Water Park, on the hottest day of the year so far, 30th April 2025. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
