Wiganers soak up the sun: picture special

By Michelle Adamson
Published 1st May 2025, 15:45 BST
The weather has been more like high summer than mid-spring this week and many Wigan folk have been taking advantage of the warm sunshine.

Ice creams have been selling well at Mesnes Park pavilion too!

Enjoying the sunny weather in Mesnes Park, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Staff at Fredericks Ice Cream after a busy day at Mesnes Park, Wigan, pictured on the hottest day of the year so far, 30th April 2025. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

A duckling at Orrell Water Park. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Wiganers have fun in the sun at Orrell Water Park, on the hottest day of the year so far, 30th April 2025. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

