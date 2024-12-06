Wigan’s Brick Multibank at the Heart of Groundbreaking Initiative to Combat Poverty

US Ambassador Jane Hartley highlights the work of Wigan-based charity as part of a major showcase in London, calling The Multibank "one of the best tools we have to provide essential goods to the people who need them the most.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan’s own The Brick Multibank has been recognised as a key player in a nationwide effort to combat poverty, as United States Ambassador to the UK, Jane Hartley, hosted a high-profile event in London this week.

The event spotlighted The Multibank, an innovative initiative co-founded by former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Amazon, which redistributes surplus business goods to families in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Multibank’s mission is simple yet transformative: take surplus items such as clothing, bedding, hygiene products, and furniture from businesses and redistribute them to families through local charities like The Brick, as well as social workers, teachers, and other care professionals.

The Brick CEO Keely Dalfen

Speaking at the event, hosted at Winfield House, the official residence of the US Ambassador, Ms. Hartley praised The Multibank as "a model of compassion and innovation,” urging more businesses to support the initiative.

As a key partner in The Multibank network, The Brick Multibank Wigan is at the forefront of this groundbreaking work, helping local families access essential goods that ease financial stress and promote well-being.

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick, emphasised the crucial role The Multibank plays in addressing Wigan’s growing need: "As an established charity working within deprived communities, The Brick has witnessed firsthand the tsunami of hardship crashing into people’s lives. The Multibank is a lifeline—not only for families in need but also for social workers, teachers, and other charity professionals who rely on it to provide wraparound care. Together, we are tackling poverty with dignity and sustainability."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the event, Amazon and Comic Relief announced a £6 million investment in The Multibank over the next four years to support its expansion and long-term sustainability.

Ambassador's Special Reception in London

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, co-founder of The Multibank, reflected on its journey: "In just three years, The Multibank has distributed 5 million goods to over half a million families across the UK, helping to stretch tight budgets and prevent families from falling into crisis. This initiative shows how surplus goods can transform lives—and with more businesses joining our coalition of compassion, we can make an even bigger impact."

Amazon UK Country Manager John Boumphrey added: "Our goal is to connect surplus goods with families who need them most. This £6 million pledge with Comic Relief will help grow and scale The Multibank network, fostering a more equitable and sustainable future for communities across the UK."

The Brick Multibank in Wigan is a testament to the power of local action in a national movement. As The Multibank continues to expand, Keely Dalfen and her team are calling on more businesses in Wigan and beyond to join the effort. "We are creating a distribution revolution that sustains both childhood opportunity and the planet. This is about making sure no-good product goes to waste while giving families the tools they need to thrive."

To learn more about how you can support The Brick or The Multibank initiative, contact [email protected] and [email protected]