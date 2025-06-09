Wigan's first women-only book club to celebrate first birthday

Girls that Read, the town's first women-only and women-run book club is marking its first birthday on June 28 with a celebratory gathering filled with laughter, stories and sisterhood. The club, founded by Emily Macdonald, provides a safe and welcoming space for women to connect over a shared love of books, has quickly turned into a vibrant community hub.

Hosted at Kawa's Coffee And Wine Bar in Wigan Town Centre, the birthday party hopes to bring together over 60 members both long-time attendees and new faces, for an afternoon of games, activities, bookish talks and prizes. The group has read and discussed over a dozen titles in the past year, ranging from thrillers and romance to fantasy, all chosen to spark conversations and connections.

Social media coordinator Georgia Macdonald said: "When my sister created Girls That Read, I told her this was more than just a book club, it was a space where women could feel heard, supported and inspired. To see how far we've come in just one year is truly heartwarming."

Looking ahead, the club has big plans for the next year, including author Q&As, reading challenges, a murder mystery night and charity book drives. There are also plans to collaborate with local women's organisations and schools to promote literacy and confidence among young girls.

The book club is hosted every month at Kawa's Coffee And Wine Bar

Members have praised the club for creating a sense of belonging and safety to women. "It's the highlight of my month" one member reported, who joined after moving to Wigan last year. "I've met some of the most supportive, thoughtful women here. It's more about books for me, it's about being seen and heard."

As Girls That Read turns the page on its first chapter, it does so with a growing membership, renewed energy and an unwavering commitment to its founding mission: to be a space where women can read, reflect and rise, together.