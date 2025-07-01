Wigan's High Sheriff portrait hanging ceremony in pictures

By Michelle Adamson
Published 1st Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
Invited guests including the Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen attend the hanging of the portrait ceremony, in honour of The High Sheriff of Greater Manchester, Martin Ainscough at Manchester Crown Court.

Guests also included the Wigan businessman and philanthropist’s family, Lord Mayor of Manchester, Coun Carmine Grimshaw, Lord Lieutenant Diane Hawkins, Deputy Chief Constable of GM Terry Woods and members of the Judiciary including HHJ Nicholas Dean KC and HHJ Maurice Greene. Photographs by Dominic Holden.

The High Sheriff of Greater Manchester, Martin Ainscough admires his portrait.

The High Sheriff of Greater Manchester, Martin Ainscough admires his portrait. Photo: Dominic Holden

The High Sheriff of Greater Manchester, Martin Ainscough arrives at the event.

The High Sheriff of Greater Manchester, Martin Ainscough arrives at the event. Photo: Dominic Holden

The High Sheriff of Greater Manchester, Martin Ainscough, centre, with the Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen, right, and consort Coun Andrew Bullen, left.

The High Sheriff of Greater Manchester, Martin Ainscough, centre, with the Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen, right, and consort Coun Andrew Bullen, left. Photo: Dominic Holden

The High Sheriff of Greater Manchester, Martin Ainscough arrives at the ceremony.

The High Sheriff of Greater Manchester, Martin Ainscough arrives at the ceremony. Photo: Dominic Holden

