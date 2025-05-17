Wigan's mayor joins celebrations for 25th anniversary of community stroke group Think Ahead

By Michelle Adamson
Published 17th May 2025, 09:00 BST
The Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson attended a party to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Think Ahead community stroke group at Ashland House, Ince.

Think Ahead community stroke group celebrates 25 years.

