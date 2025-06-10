Winstanley celebrates 28 successful MDV offers

By Laura Barker
Contributor
Published 10th Jun 2025, 15:22 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 15:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Twenty-eight Winstanley College students have received offers to study Medicine, Dentistry and Veterinary Science at university in September This outstanding cohort includes 22 medics, four vets and two dentists, who have received offers from some of the country’s most prestigious institutions, including Cambridge University, Edinburgh University, Manchester University and the University of Liverpool.

Securing a place on an MDV course is no easy feat. These students have successfully balanced their academic studies with extracurricular activity, work experience and volunteering, all whilst navigating a rigorous and highly selective admissions process.

Students on the MDV programme benefit from a wealth of support throughout their journey. From guidance by the Winstanley MDV alumni and talks by medical professionals, to one-to-one personal statement writing support, every step is designed to build confidence, develop skills and strengthen applications. Opportunities such as ‘Operation Diagnosis’, the STEM poster competition, and lab work with the University of Liverpool all help bring learning to life, whilst students also receive specialist preparation for interviews and the UCAT pre-interview test.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dave Woods, Head of Extended Curriculum, commented: “This year’s MDV students have worked exceptionally hard and shown real commitment to their goals. They are not only academically able but also resilient, thoughtful and driven to make a difference. We are very proud of all they have achieved.”

Related topics:StudentsEdinburgh University
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice