Work begins to transform Wigan industrial estate into a thriving community

MCI Developments, a subsidiary of the national top 10 housebuilder, Keepmoat, is celebrating construction starting on site that will see the transformation of a disused piece of land in Wigan into 38 modern, affordable homes.

When complete, the homes will be made available in partnership with leading social housing provider Your Housing Group (YHG), representing a multi-million pound investment into the regeneration of the Aspull area.

The two-acre site will feature a mix of two and three-bed homes consisting of 19 properties available for shared ownership and 19 for affordable rent, with all homes fitted with solar PV panels and electric vehicle charging points.

Representatives from MCI joined leaders from YHG to launch the start on site, which will also create green spaces for the community to enjoy.

Craig Murphy, regional managing director at MCI Developments, said: “As a brownfield specialist developer, MCI is delighted to begin regenerating the industrial estate that was home to storage facilities on Cale Lane to create a thriving community.

“As we continue to unlock land no longer serving the community, we’re able to breathe new life into the North West and by working in partnership with YHG, these modern new homes will be available for those across the Wigan community who need them the most.”

Lorraine Donnelly, executive director of asset at Your Housing Group, added:

“We’re delighted to be partnering with MCI Developments again, to create more mixed tenure homes in the Wigan area.

"This new site is another step in delivering our vision of ensuring more people have a safe place to call home.”

MCI Developments is a North West-based developer working with registered partners and local authorities to provide quality new homes. To find out more, please, visit the website.