Worsley Mesnes Christmas Celebrations
Residents of Worsley Mesnes and Hawkley Hall began the Christmas celebrations with a twin lights switch on in the North and South of the estates.
After gathering around the Christmas tree on Worsley Mesnes Drive the children and mums and dads were led by Gather Christmas to Clifton Street Community Centre where the centre lights were switched on as the Golborne Brass Band played carols around the tree.
The rain stayed off just long enough before everyone retired indoors for free hot pot and chicken and chips supper. The children received free face painting, a gift from santa and even got to write and post a letter to the north pole just to make sure that they got that all important present on Christmas day.