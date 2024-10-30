Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Trust sees over 100 patients diagnosed with tooth decay amid dentist appointment troubles

As getting a dentist appointment seems to become increasingly difficult, hospitals in Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh have seen over 100 patients diagnosed with tooth decay amid dentist appointment troubles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 100 patients have been diagnosed with issues attributed to tooth decay in Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh hospitals in the past three years, a new investigation has revealed.

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is a major acute trust providing the best possible healthcare for the local population in the Wigan Borough and surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures obtained by Public Interest Lawyers show that 107 patients have been diagnosed with tooth decay during their stay at these hospitals since 2021.

Patients with tooth decay (U18) - Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh

Those suffering from dental problems should be treated at their local dentist with regular appointments to avoid severe situations, yet with many dentists not taking on new patients, people are turning up to A&E in their tens of thousands.

According to the BBC and the British Dental Association (BDA), 90% of dentists across the UK are not taking on new NHS adult patients, and many refuse to see a child unless a parent is signed up as a private patient.

In 2021/22, the number of patients diagnosed with tooth decay in Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh hospitals stood at 32.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A year later, this number increased to 38, which is the highest number of patients diagnosed with tooth decay over the three-year period.

Patients with tooth decay - Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh.

The past year has seen a drop in patients diagnosed with tooth decay and related issues, standing at 37.

Tooth decay is the biggest primary cause of NHS hospital admissions for children in England aged between 5 and 17, as 40% of children no longer have access to regular dental appointments.

Between April 2022 and May 2023, 30,000 children and more than 70,000 adults in England were admitted to A&E with tooth decay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many places in the UK are now considered to be ‘dental deserts’, where 100% of dentists are not taking on new patients.

Public Interest Lawyers also obtained the figures on the number of patients diagnosed with tooth decay or dental issues who were aged between 5 and 17.

In 2021/22, there were 5 patients aged 5-17, before this figure rose to 7 a year later.

The number of under-18 patients then increased in 2023/24, with the total being 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour’s analysis of patient survey data suggests that 4.75 million people across England were denied an appointment with an NHS dentist in the past two years.

Figures show millions of people were either told no appointments were available or that the practice they contacted was not taking on new patients.

Public Interest Lawyers offers free advice and support to anyone who has suffered harm due to dental negligence.

They operate a 24-hour helpline and claim online form, which you can access on their website.

The research can be found at https://www.publicinterestlawyers.co.uk/dental-negligence-claims/research-tooth-decay-uk/