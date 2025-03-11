WWL Celebrates Healthcare Science Week

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) is celebrating Healthcare Science (HCS) Week 2025 from Monday 10th March to Sunday 16th March, an annual week of celebration and raising awareness for the many careers in healthcare science.

NHS healthcare science plays a vital role in the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of disease and the health of our population. Healthcare Science Week is a dedicated time to showcase the work of the professions in over 50 scientific specialisms within the NHS and global healthcare systems. These experts play a crucial role in diagnosing diseases, developing treatments, and ensuring the effectiveness of medical technologies. From biomedical scientists and clinical engineers to audiologists and cardiac physiologists, their work is essential for patient care and involves 80 per cent of all clinical decisions made in the NHS.

Healthcare science is a broad term encompassing a highly diverse scientific workforce and roles can be found in many areas of the NHS alongside doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals, often developing new clinical and technological advances.

Lesley Hadley, Chief Allied Health Professional at WWL said: “Healthcare Science Week is an opportunity for our teams at WWL to showcase their work and inspire the scientific workforce of the future. This year we are highlighting the work of our services each day during Healthcare Science Week via our social media channels and with information stands across our sites.”

On Friday 28th March, WWL will host its very first WWL Healthcare Science Awards where prizes for categories such as Health Care Scientist of the Year, the HCS Team of the Year,

the HCS Innovation Award and the HCS Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented.

Lesley added: “It is so important to recognise and celebrate the hidden services and roles within the NHS and we’re hoping to shine a light on those who are making important contributions and innovations to our organisation.”

Find out more about healthcare science and routes into various careers here. You can also learn about the different roles and departments across WWL by following the #HCSWeek25 on the Trust’s social media channels.