WWL Hospitals Search for New Volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) has over 300 fantastic volunteers across its hospital and community sites, and the Trust is looking for more people to join them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An enriching and rewarding experience, volunteering can provide the opportunity to help others and give back to the community. WWL is reaching out to people who would like to learn new skills and gain experience in healthcare, and in particular, looking for volunteers to provide support on our wards in our hospitals.

Ward Volunteers are needed to support patients by providing companionship and helping staff at mealtimes. They play a vital role in boosting the mood and well-being of patients, aiding recovery and improving the overall patient experience at WWL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WWL’s Patient Activities’ Volunteer Coordinator, Melanie Cornish, commented on the importance of Ward Volunteers saying: “Ward Volunteers are an integral part of a patient’s care. They provide company and help get our patients moving and active again through a range of activities.

Jodie Hill - Ward Volunteer at WWL

“The Ward Volunteers get to know our patients and what they like to do, so they can do anything from playing chess with them, doing pop quizzes to colouring or chair-based yoga. It’s also a great opportunity for our Ward Volunteers to learn new skills and gain experience in healthcare.”

With the support of Melanie and other ward staff, Ward Volunteers are encouraged to engage with patients with fun activities, improve mobility and recovery or simply be a friendly face to sit with them and provide company and support.

Freya Bonner, Ward Volunteer at Royal Albert Edward Infirmary said: “I have been a Ward Volunteer for a couple of months now and have settled in easily. The staff are approachable and friendly, and the role itself is so rewarding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having the opportunity to speak to patients from different backgrounds with lots of different stories is so interesting, and a great experience. I would recommend this role to anyone, WWL is a really special place.”

If you feel you would be suitable for one of our Ward Volunteer roles, taking on 4-hourly sessions per week or are interested in other volunteering opportunities with WWL, please contact Voluntary Services Manager, Nadia Bousseau on 07899 039 955 or at [email protected].

You can watch a full video here about our Volunteers at WWL: https://shorturl.at/OI25u