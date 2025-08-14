WWL Shows Support for This Year’s Wigan Pride

As a dedicated supporter of Wigan Borough’s biggest celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) is proud to be taking part in this year’s Wigan Pride event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its 10th year, Wigan Pride will bring a rainbow of fun to the town centre on Saturday 16th August and, as in previous years, WWL will have a stand in the town centre, with colleagues from our True Colours Network. Staff from the Trust’s Breast Screening Department and Patient Experience Team will also be on hand to deliver important health messages to the Borough and speak to people about their experiences of using WWL services. Around 30 members of staff are also set to take part in the parade as it makes its way through town, along with the Trust’s Three Wishes Charity mascot, Albert the Bear.

Kev Parker-Evans, WWL’s Chief Nursing Officer said: “WWL is thrilled to, once again, be part of Wigan Pride and to celebrate diversity and inclusion within our Borough. As an inclusive organisation for our patients and our staff, not only within the LGBTQIA+ community, but for everyone, I am proud to be marching alongside my colleagues this year and look forward to celebrating with our community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Chair of WWL’s True Colours Network, Aaron Carnegie added: “Pride is an amazing opportunity to acknowledge and honour all the incredible efforts to make our workplace and community more inclusive, supportive, and welcoming for everyone. Pride is not just an event; it's a celebration of our commitment to promoting diversity, equality, and acceptance. It's a reminder of the progress we've made and the work that still lies ahead in ensuring everyone feels valued and respected, regardless of their background or identity.”

In the run up to the event, WWL has encouraged wards and departments to get involved on the day and to take part in staff competitions. The Trust will also be flying the Pride flag across its sites.