WWL’s Three Wishes Charity receives generous donation

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s (WWL) Three Wishes Charity has been gifted 200 hoodies to raise awareness and generate vital funds for patients and staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hoodies, embroidered with the Three Wishes logo, were donated by Work In Style, a family-run business from Worsley, Greater Manchester, who have supported the NHS by supplying uniforms since 1948.

Kev Parker-Evans, WWL’s Chief Nursing Officer, said: “We would like to thank Work In Style for their incredibly kind donation that will help to strengthen our team identity for WWL staff across the Trust and promote our Three Wishes Charity. It is just the start of this wonderful partnership and I look forward to working together on future exciting products that will help to generate vital funds for the different strands of our Trust charity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl Tilbury, Sales Director from Work In Style, said: “Supporting our community matters to us and with both Work in Style and WWL rooted in Greater Manchester, it just makes this partnership even more meaningful. When we learned more about the Three Wishes Charity and the incredible work they do to support patients, families, and staff, we knew it was something we wanted to be part of. Every penny raised by the sale of the hoodies goes back into the charity and the hospital, and we’re proud to contribute to that.”

WWL and Work In Style colleagues with the Three Wishes hoody

Emily Mundon, WWL’s Three Wishes Charity Manager said: “On behalf of the Three Wishes Charity, we are truly grateful to Work In Style for their generous donation of these hoodies. Partnerships like this are invaluable, as they unite our community and help us continue creating meaningful moments and enhanced services for our patients. Wearing these hoodies is a proud symbol of our shared commitment to going above and beyond for those in our care.”

There are many ways you can make a donation to support the Trust's Three Wishes Charity.Further information on how to do this is available via the WWL website - www.wwl.nhs.uk/making-a-donation