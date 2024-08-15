Your Housing Group starts work on new foyer building in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading North-West based social housing provider, Your Housing Group (YHG), has today started construction of the brand new, purpose-built Foyer in Wigan, in partnership with Hargreaves Contracting Limited.

Located on the site of a former bakery on Boundary Street, Wigan, the new three-storey purpose built complex will replace the current Coops Foyer, situated on Chequers Street in the town.

The new Foyer will include a 38-room apartment block, as well as teaching and studio facilities, training kitchen, meeting space, breakout space, laundry room, residents lounge, fitness room, and recreational space outside.

Martin Wright, Your Housing Group’s Head of Supported Housing explained the importance of the new building, "This new Foyer has been a long time in planning for us, so to see work begin is really exciting. We've worked in partnership with Wigan Council for many years, providing support at Coops Foyer for young people who are at risk of, or experiencing, homelessness, but in a building that was not fully fit for purpose. The new development will let us build on everything that we have achieved at Coops Foyer and take our service to the next level, for the benefit of our younger residents in the borough. This is a truly valuable service that has the potential to change the lives of hundreds of young people in Wigan over the coming years.”

Coops Foyer has been supporting young residents in Wigan for over 30 years and has helped more than 850 young people providing a place for young residents to thrive and find independence.

Foyers provide quality accommodation with support in accessing learning, training and employment opportunities for young people up to 25 years old. Your Housing Group operate four Foyers across the North-West which have received the highest level of Foyer Federation Accreditation, for the third year running.

Lorraine Donnelly, Development Director for Your Housing Group added, “We are delighted to move forward and start work on this fantastic new Foyer facility. As a business we are all very proud of the work the teams do at the Foyer schemes, and we are excited to deliver this purpose-built design in a great location will support even more young residents in Wigan and help them to thrive.”

Kate Collins, Head of Affordable Housing Delivery at Homes England, said:

“At Homes England, we are committed to supporting our partners to increase the supply of quality affordable housing in the communities where they’re needed most. As one of our strategic partners, Your Housing Group is helping us to achieve that mission by creating new affordable homes with funding from the Shared Ownership and Affordable Homes Programme 2018-23.

“The new foyer in Wigan is a fantastic example of how this collaborative way of working can provide much needed, high-quality accommodation and facilities to give safety and opportunity to young people in the town.”

The new scheme has also received a brownfield grant from the GMCA and strategic support from Wigan Council.

Councillor Jenny Bullen, cabinet portfolio holder for children and families, said: “As a Council, we have worked with Your Housing Group for a number of years. They deliver a great service for the young people of our borough at their current building, and their plans for the new Foyer are really exciting.

“This investment in a new, improved building with even better facilities will continue to ensure our young people can continue grow and thrive on their path to independence.”

Councillor Susan Gambles, cabinet portfolio holder for housing and welfare, added: “This Foyer will provide good quality accommodation and support for young people in our borough- and is a great example of partnership working with Your Housing Group, who have a strong history of supporting our communities.

“It is really exciting to visit and see work getting underway on this fantastic facility.”

Your Housing Group is one of the North of England’s largest housing providers with over 29,000 homes across the North-West, Yorkshire and the Midlands. They are committed to creating more places for people to thrive at every stage of life to live in quality homes they can afford. They do this by seeking innovative and sustainable solutions, reinvesting in their existing properties, and building over 1,000 new homes each year, to play their part in tackling the UK's housing crisis.