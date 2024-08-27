Zakariya Waqar-Uddin: Lung cancer vaccine – potential game changer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The news of a new vaccine against lung cancer, one of the deadliest conditions, will bring hope to the tens of thousands suffering with the disease. The first UK patient, a 67-year-old gentleman, received his initial doses last week. It is hoped that the trial will recruit around 130 patients in total, over 7 countries. Around twenty patients will be from the UK

The technology, messenger RNA, often abbreviated to mRNA, is like that used in COVID jabs.The jab is called BNT116, and targets Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), the commonest variant of the disease.

Small pieces of the cancer, called antigens, are taken, and injected back into the patient over several sessions.

Researchers are confident that the patient’s immune system will recognise these, and form antibodies to fight and destroy the cancer.

This differs from chemotherapy in that it only targets abnormal cancerous cells. Unfortunately, one of the side effects of chemotherapy is that it damages healthy tissues as well.

If the trial yields good results, this may become standard treatment for a condition that claims 1.8 million lives worldwide every year.

Lung cancer remains a massive health burden. It is the UK’s biggest cancer killer, with around 49,000 new cases and 35,000 deaths annually.

It represents 13% of all new cancer diagnoses, and just over a fifth of cancer deaths. More women die from lung cancer than breast cancer.

Although smoking remains the leading risk factor, it is important to remember that passive smoking also carries a huge risk of succumbing to not only lung cancer but also other respiratory diseases, namely recurrent chest infections and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, better known as COPD.

Yet we are also recognising that other risk factors, notably air pollution, pose a significant threat in the development of lung cancer.

There have many been robust health campaigns aimed at early recognition of potential lung cancer. Perhaps the most memorable is the “Cough for more than three weeks” advertisement, urging high risk individuals to not ignore this, or assign it simply as a smoker’s cough.

Despite this, the UK remains one of the worst countries in the western world for lung cancer statistics. Shockingly a third of cases are first diagnosed when the person attends Accident and Emergency. We lag many other developed nations in terms of survival because of late diagnosis.

Although a persistent cough is the most common symptom of lung cancer, other symptoms are coughing up blood. Even if this is just one episode, a high-risk individual should never ignore it.

Chest pain that does not go away, worsening shortness of breath, and a persistently hoarse voice are also red flag symptoms. As with all cancers, persistent fatigue that does not resolve can sometimes be the only symptom.

In the UK, dedicated lung cancer clinics organise CT scans and other tests including biopsy of any abnormality to reach a definite diagnosis.

For early cancers, providing the person is fit enough, surgery to remove the cancer may be offered.

For those who present with advanced disease or in whom surgery is not appropriate, chemotherapy and, or radiotherapy are other options.

All care will be coordinated by dedicated lung cancer physicians, surgeons, and specialist nurses.

While the vaccine represents a potential breakthrough in treatment, at the present time, it is still in the trial phase.

Hence prevention is better than cure. The most modifiable risk factor remains smoking. Although an addiction, it can be successfully treated if the person is in the correct frame of mind.

Most smoking cessation services in the UK do not need a referral from a GP, and success rates are much higher than for those who try to stop on their own.

Scientists believe that not only will this eliminate the original cancer cells, but also condition the body to remember these as enemies, and eradicate them in future, such that the cancer may never return.

It is estimated that almost four fifths of lung cancer cases are preventable. It is probably the cancer with the greatest stigma attached to it, and the often-false presumption that the suffer is a smoker. Yet 6,000 of those who die every year will have never touched a cigarette in their lives.

Although a chest x-ray will pick up most lung cancers, it can miss around 15 percent, and doctors will be wary of a negative scan in someone who is persistently unwell.

Dr. Zakariya Waqar-Uddin, General Practitioner