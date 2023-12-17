For fans of the ’90s gaming classic Mortal Kombat 2, a fundraising retro gaming competition is taking place in Wigan this coming week.

It's taking place at Kolsch bar in Ashton, with all proceeds going to Mind mental health charity.

As well as a Mortal Kombat 2 competition, there will be trophies, a DJ, a mid-tournament quiz and food provided.

The event takes place at Kolsch bar in Gerard Street, Ashton

Co-organiser Philip Mitchell said: "This is a time of year which is really tough for a lot of people, and as we've seen in our group of friends, men often feel down this time of year without knowing how to voice that they need help.

"We're hoping that the night itself is an absolutely amazing and exciting event, but also that we raise a lot of money for Mind, and raise the awareness around mental health."

Philip runs the retro events with Matthew Andrews. They are both gaming enthusiasts themselves and came up with the idea of bringing games and pubs together for events as that is where computer enthusiasts of their generation now like to relax and spend their spare time.

For the Mortal Kombat competition, names will be randomly drawn to fight each other. It will then be the best of three full fights, at three rounds a fight.

The winners will move on to face each other in the finals, until the undefeated champion is crowned.

Philip added: "It's totally free to enter, and people can just show up and put their name down for the competition. Or come to watch.

"We will encourage donations through the night, but they aren't mandatory."