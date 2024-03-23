15 archive pictures of Hindsford CE Primary School, Atherton

This is a charming little collection of pictures featuring pupils and staff from Hindsford CE Primary School in Atherton, covering a period of around 20 years.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT

We hope plenty of happy memories are brought back by them.

1. Hindsford CE Primary School, Lodge Road, Atherton

. Photo: STAFF

2. Reception class teacher Gemma Worrall shows children a defibrillator, which was donated to the school by Bolton ICD (Implantable Cardiac Defibrillator) Support Group, at Hindsford CE Primary School, Atherton, pictured with children, from left, Eden Brennan, Joseph Seddan, Hayden Grimshaw, Jayden Walmsley, Emma Louise Hough and Keisha Sithole

. Photo: MA

3. Pupils model their new Barratt hi-visibility vests, donated in support of National Walk 2 School month. Pictured with the pupils is Shirley Littler, sales advisor at Barratt’s Chestnut View development

. Photo: UGC

4. The team from Hindsford CE Primary School which won the ATSA rounders tournament

. Photo: submit

