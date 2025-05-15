31 picture memories of the former Low Hall CP School, Platt Bridge

By Charles Graham
Published 15th May 2025, 15:45 BST
Two decades have passed since lessons ceased at Low Hall Community (previously County) Primary School in Platt Bridge. But that probably only strengthens the memories of its former pupils and staff.

These images from the Wigan Today archive feature the Dower Street school over several decades.

1. Pictures from Low Hall CP School

. Photo: STAFF

2. Community PC Paul Myers with Y6 pupils at Low Hall School

. Photo: GARY BRUNSKILL

3. Pupils in their Easter bonnets in 1981

. Photo: STAFF

4. Low Hall l pupils enjoy a spot of Kwik Cricket, thanks to Spring View Cricket Club, who introduced them to the sport in 1998. Looking on are, left, Chris Barnes, club manager, and local councillors Eunice Smethurst and Barry Hampson (also chairman of the school governors), who have been involved with the project

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

