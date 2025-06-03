38 vintage pictures of Winstanley Community Primary

Wigan photographers have been paying visits to Winstanley Community (orginally County) Primary School for more than half a century now, including its opening.

These delightful images date from the first 40 years or so of its life.

1. Winstanley County/Community Primary School pictures

. Photo: STAFF

2. Writing practice in 1976

. Photo: FO

3. Postman Alan Varley with Key Stage 1 pupils Amy, Joshua, Emily and Matthew after opening Winstanley County Primary School's own post office in 2007

. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. Winstanley CP School soccer champs in 1990

. Photo: JL

