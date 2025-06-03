These delightful images date from the first 40 years or so of its life.
1. Winstanley County/Community Primary School pictures
. Photo: STAFF
2. Writing practice in 1976
. Photo: FO
3. Postman Alan Varley with Key Stage 1 pupils Amy, Joshua, Emily and Matthew after opening Winstanley County Primary School's own post office in 2007
. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. Winstanley CP School soccer champs in 1990
. Photo: JL
