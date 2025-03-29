43 pictures of Ashton's St Edmund Arrowsmith RC High 1996-2003

By Charles Graham
Published 29th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
St Edmund Arrowsmith RC High School has been a cornerstone of Ashton-in-Makerfield for decades and our photographers have covered events there on many occasions.

Pupils, staff and visitors, photographed between 1996 and 2003, all feature in this picture gallery.

.

1. Life at St Edmund Arrowsmith RC High, Ashton, between 1996 and 2003

. Photo: STAFF

.

2. Wigan RL star Andy Johnson had some difficult questions to answer when he visited St Edmund Arrowsmith's Literacy Skills Summer School. Junior reporters with notebook and pen are, left to right: Sarah Bagwell, Katie Armstrong, Eric Monk and Ben Whitmore

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW

.

3. Taking stock of the situation is Makerfield MP, Ian McCartney, who was threatened with a soaking by Rebecca Barton and a wet sponge at the St Edmund Arrowsmith family fun day

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

.

4. Edmund Arrowsmith High received a minibus from The Foundation for Sports and Arts. Pictured presenting pupils with the keys is Lord Grantchester

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

