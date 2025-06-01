44 headteachers you might remember with fondness from Wigan's past

By Charles Graham
Published 1st Jun 2025, 04:55 BST
They were the people who shaped all of our futures - the headteachers of Wigan.

From 1997 to 2010 and beyond, these heads led the way at schools such as The Deanery, Pemberton High and numerous primary schools.

They are sure to bring back many memories.

Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

.

1. Wigan headteachers pictured in 1997 to 2010

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Nicol Mere Primary headteacher, Paul Gubbins

. Photo: Gary Kelman

Photo Sales
.

3. Springfield St Andrew's CE Primary headteacher Ken Rees as the Dame in a school production of Jack and the Beanstalk

. Photo: GK

Photo Sales
.

4. Wood Fold County Primary, Green Lane, Standish had a new sports hall built and named in honour of long serving Chair of Govenors Tom Morris. Pictured at the ribbon cutting are Tom with headteacher Gill Lloyd

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice