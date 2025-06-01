From 1997 to 2010 and beyond, these heads led the way at schools such as The Deanery, Pemberton High and numerous primary schools.
They are sure to bring back many memories.
1. Wigan headteachers pictured in 1997 to 2010
. Photo: STAFF
2. Nicol Mere Primary headteacher, Paul Gubbins
. Photo: Gary Kelman
3. Springfield St Andrew's CE Primary headteacher Ken Rees as the Dame in a school production of Jack and the Beanstalk
. Photo: GK
4. Wood Fold County Primary, Green Lane, Standish had a new sports hall built and named in honour of long serving Chair of Govenors Tom Morris. Pictured at the ribbon cutting are Tom with headteacher Gill Lloyd
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
