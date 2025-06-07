46 prom night pictures of Cansfield High pupils in 2012-'14

By Charles Graham
Published 7th Jun 2025, 18:00 BST
Nights to remember for scores of former Wigan students are captured in this picture gallery taken at prom nights for teenagers bidding farewell to Cansfield High School, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

The photos date from events in 2012,’13 and ’14.

.

1. Cansfield High School leavers' proms 2012-14

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Pupils from Cansfield High School attend their leavers ball, held at Kilhey Court Hotel, Standish, in 2013

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
.

3. From left: Shea Roberts and Brittany Clark

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
.

4. From left: Shannon Ormesher and Rhianna Salkeld

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice