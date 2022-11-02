A for effort! These are the primary schools in and around the centre of Wigan with a 'Good' Ofsted rating
A number of primary schools in and around the centre of Wigan are currently rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted.
By Jon Peake
4 minutes ago
It is the second highest mark a school can be awarded with ‘Outstanding’ being the top accolade.
These are the primary schools within a 3-mile radius of Wigan town centre which have been given the rating by Ofsted – the Office for Standards in Education.
