A for effort! These are the primary schools in and around the centre of Wigan with a 'Good' Ofsted rating

A number of primary schools in and around the centre of Wigan are currently rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

By Jon Peake
4 minutes ago

It is the second highest mark a school can be awarded with ‘Outstanding’ being the top accolade.

These are the primary schools within a 3-mile radius of Wigan town centre which have been given the rating by Ofsted – the Office for Standards in Education.

1. Mab's Cross Community Primary School

Mab's Cross Community Primary School on Standishgate was given a 'Good' rating during their most recent inspection in May 2022.

2. St Catharine's Church of England Primary School

St Catharine's Church of England Primary School on Scholefield Lane, Scholes, was given a 'Good' rating during their most recent inspection in February 2020.

3. Britannia Bridge Primary School

Britannia Bridge Primary School on Winifred Street, Lower Ince, was given a 'Good' rating during their most recent inspection in April 2022.

4. St Andrew's Church of England Junior and Infant School

St Andrew's Church of England Junior and Infant School on Mort Street, Springfield, was given a 'Good' rating during their most recent inspection in October 2017.

