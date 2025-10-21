The photographs feature pupils, staff and events dating from the mid-1990s to 2021.
1. Matthew Pollitt, Tyler Grimshaw and Daniel Hilton from Willow Grove School planting flowers in the Stubshaw Cross heritage garden
. Photo: John Leatherbarrow
2. Sarah Hurley and Jonathan Tranter, both 10, of Willow Grove Primary School, get their teeth into one of their pizzas watched by James Ratcliffe, one of the chefs at Sorrento Trattoria-Pizzeria, Orrell Post. The children's visit was part of a design and technology project about bread in 2002
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
3. The children of Willow Grove Primary were very moved and upset about the terrible consequences of an earthquake in Haiti and so held a pyjama day and raffle, raising £217
. Photo: SUB
4. Pupils from Willow Grove and St Wilfrid's Primary schools in Ashton were invited to Three Sisters recreation ground for a nature walk, seed planting and monster bug hunt. Pictured on the trail of some monster bugs is Willow Grove pupil Lewis
. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD