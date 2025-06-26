See how many faces you recognise.
1. Abraham Guest High prom nights
. Photo: STAFF
2. Abraham Guest High School prom in 2011. Left to right: Janet Waterworth, Stacey Sinclair, Sarah Butler and Sophie Molyneux
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
3. Abraham Guest High School prom in 2011. Left to right: Ryan Waite, Tom Buckley, Mark Barlow, Zak Wood, James Lowe, Cam Simgleton and Ben Gaskell
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
4. Abraham Guest High School prom in 2011. Left to right: Amy Valentine, Sophie Rostron, Elisha Kay, Holly Maclean
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
