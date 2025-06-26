Abraham Guest High prom photos from 2011, '13,'14 and'15

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
These pictures date from 2011 to ’15 and star pupils finishing their education at Abraham Guest High School in Orrell in the days before it became Dean Trust.

See how many faces you recognise.

.

1. Abraham Guest High prom nights

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Abraham Guest High School prom in 2011. Left to right: Janet Waterworth, Stacey Sinclair, Sarah Butler and Sophie Molyneux

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
.

3. Abraham Guest High School prom in 2011. Left to right: Ryan Waite, Tom Buckley, Mark Barlow, Zak Wood, James Lowe, Cam Simgleton and Ben Gaskell

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
.

4. Abraham Guest High School prom in 2011. Left to right: Amy Valentine, Sophie Rostron, Elisha Kay, Holly Maclean

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Orrell
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice