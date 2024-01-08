News you can trust since 1853
All of the primary schools in Wigan borough that are currently rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted

A number of primary schools in Wigan borough are currently rated as ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted.
By Sian Jones
Published 8th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT

It is the highest accolade that a school can be awarded.

Whether you’re looking to send your little one to school in September or thinking ahead for the future, here are all the schools across the borough which have been given the top rating by Ofsted – the Office for Standards in Education.

Roman Road, Ashton

1. Nicol Mere

Roman Road, Ashton Photo: Ian Robinson

Standishgate, Wigan.

2. St Mary and St John Catholic Primary

Standishgate, Wigan. Photo: MA

Hardybutts, Wigan

3. St Patrick's Primary School

Hardybutts, Wigan Photo: Google

Wigan Street, Platt Bridge

4. Holy Family Catholic Primary School

Wigan Street, Platt Bridge Photo: MA

