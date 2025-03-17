We have gathered a list of the Wigan borough schools and colleges inspected so far this year and the ratings they were given.

Previously, schools were given an overall rating, from the top mark of “outstanding”, followed by “good”, “requires improvement” and the lowest mark of “inadequate”.

Since September, no overall rating has been recorded, but marks are still given for a list of categories used to judge schools.

These are: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management, while primary schools also have a category for early years provision.

Some inspections are ungraded, but if Ofsted finds evidence that a school’s work has improved significantly or may not be as strong as it was, the next inspection will be graded.

The full report for each school can be found on Ofsted’s website.

1 . Ofsted reports Landgate School, Bryn, was found to be "outstanding" in all areas Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . Ofsted reports Christ Church Pennington CE Primary School was rated as "good" in 2020 and inspectors who returned in January found it had "taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection" Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . Ofsted reports Green Meadow Independent Primary School in Lowton was judged to be "good" in all areas Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . Ofsted reports Leigh St John's Primary School was rated as "outstanding" in 2019 and Ofsted found it had maintained those standards when it returned Photo: Google Photo Sales