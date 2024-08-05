We have gathered a list of the Wigan borough schools and colleges inspected this year and the ratings they were given.

Previously, schools were given an overall rating, ranging from the top mark of “outstanding”, followed by “good”, “requires improvement” and the lowest mark of “inadequate”.

Since September, no overall rating has been recorded, but marks are still given for a list of categories used to judge schools.

These are: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management, while primary schools also have a category for early years provision.

