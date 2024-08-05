All the schools in Wigan borough inspected by Ofsted during 2024 and their ratings

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 13:26 BST
Education inspectors from Ofsted regularly visit schools to see how they are doing and whether any changes need to be made.

We have gathered a list of the Wigan borough schools and colleges inspected this year and the ratings they were given.

Previously, schools were given an overall rating, ranging from the top mark of “outstanding”, followed by “good”, “requires improvement” and the lowest mark of “inadequate”.

Since September, no overall rating has been recorded, but marks are still given for a list of categories used to judge schools.

These are: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management, while primary schools also have a category for early years provision.

Headteacher Elaine Holden and her pupils celebrate a successful Ofsted inspection at Hindsford CE Primary School

1. Ofsted reports

Headteacher Elaine Holden and her pupils celebrate a successful Ofsted inspection at Hindsford CE Primary School Photo: Michelle Adamson

Three Towers Alternative Provision Academy retained its "outstanding" mark from Ofsted

2. Ofsted reports

Three Towers Alternative Provision Academy retained its "outstanding" mark from Ofsted Photo: Michelle Adamson

St William's Catholic Primary School in Ince continues to be a "good" school, according to Ofsted inspectors

3. Ofsted reports

St William's Catholic Primary School in Ince continues to be a "good" school, according to Ofsted inspectors Photo: National World

Pupils at Nicol Mere Primary School in Ashton celebrated their "outstanding" Ofsted report

4. Ofsted reports

Pupils at Nicol Mere Primary School in Ashton celebrated their "outstanding" Ofsted report Photo: Michelle Adamson

