An Information Evening for Parents and Carers at West Lancashire College

West Lancashire College are delighted to host an Information Evening for Parents and Carers of young people who have applied or are interested in studying at the College in September 2025.

The event has been designed to support parents and carers as their child transitions into post-16 education, with plenty of helpful information available on the night.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with the College’s team of dedicated support and teaching staff about a range of topics including those all-important next steps, enrolment dates, transport, student support, financial support, enrichment, trips and visits, as well as additional learning support, uniform and kit, plus the child’s chosen curriculum subject.

The event is open from 4.30pm until 7pm, allowing attendees to arrive at a time that suits them and Vice Principal, Gareth Sutton will deliver welcome presentations at 5pm and 6pm.

Places can be booked on their Eventbrite Page. If you would like to find out more about the College and the range of courses available, please contact the team [email protected] / 01695 52300, or visit www.westlancs.ac.uk