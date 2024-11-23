For ex-staff and pupils it will be a question of seeing how many faces you recognise.
1. Life at The Deanery High School 2000 to 2004
. Photo: STAFF
2. Pupils Rachel Abraham, left, Jessica Berry and Shaunie Barton, rear, show off some off the 300-plus shoeboxes that had been filled with presents to be sent to Eastern Europe as part of operation Christmas Child. They are pictrued with RE teacher Victoria Butcher who organised the collection
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
3. The school boasted a number of musicians who performed in different bands. They were, front row: Melissa Haselden, Matthew Lewis, Matthew Smalley, Catherine Singleton and Nicola Jones. Back row: Carina Halliwell, Martin Halliwell, David Neal, Ben Neal, William Parkinson and Rosalyn Topping
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
4. Russell Hitchen and pupils with a piece of public art
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.