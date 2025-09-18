Appeal for memories of a Wigan school set to reach a special milestone

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Sep 2025, 12:30 BST
A Wigan councillor is appealing for special memories ahead of a school’s 180th anniversary.

Coun Chris Ready wants to hear from former pupils, families and friends of St David Haigh and Aspull CE Primary School to help mark the milestone in 2026.

It was previously known as Haigh School, until its present name was adopted when it amalgamated with Red Rock CE School.

Coun Ready is trying to find the oldest living former pupil of the school.

Councillors Chris Ready and Ron Conway, front, at St David Haigh and Aspull CE Primary School

He wants to hear memories from those who attended, whether it was last year or more than 50 years ago, and find out what career they went into, how many generations of their family went to the school and other interesting information.

Coun Ready, who represents Aspull, New Springs and Whelley, said: “No story is too small — every memory helps us celebrate the rich history of our school and community.”

Contact him by WhatsApp on 07964 800548, email [email protected] or send him a direct message on Facebook.

