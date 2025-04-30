This gallery should awaken a few memories.
1. Wigan and Leigh College pictures 2001-2010
. Photo: STAFF
2. The Wheel Restaurant after it was won a Food Festival of the Year award. Pictured in the foreground are award sponsor Lucy Pickup, left and manager Dawn Varley
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
3. Staff and students presented a cheque to The Christie in memory of student Joe Needham who died from leukaemia. Pictured with Christie representative Carl Sharpe, seated centre, are, left to right: Matthew Martleton, Angela Daly, Andrew Murnan, Martin Gilmore and Liam Barrett
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
4. Greater Manchester Hepatitis C Strategy held an awareness day at Wigan Market Place with Manchester rock band Hell to Pay performing live.Here Wigan and Leigh College hairdressing students meet band members Dario Nikzad and danny Martin with ltr Rebekha Holt, Andrew Farrell, Caroline Holmes, Katy Shovelton, and Aimee Dwyer
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
