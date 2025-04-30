Archive Wigan and Leigh College pictures 2001-10

By Charles Graham
Published 30th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
We’ve taken another delve into the Wigan Today picture archive to find images taken of Wigan and Leigh College students, staff and events in the first decade of the new century this time.

This gallery should awaken a few memories.

1. Wigan and Leigh College pictures 2001-2010

2. The Wheel Restaurant after it was won a Food Festival of the Year award. Pictured in the foreground are award sponsor Lucy Pickup, left and manager Dawn Varley

3. Staff and students presented a cheque to The Christie in memory of student Joe Needham who died from leukaemia. Pictured with Christie representative Carl Sharpe, seated centre, are, left to right: Matthew Martleton, Angela Daly, Andrew Murnan, Martin Gilmore and Liam Barrett

4. Greater Manchester Hepatitis C Strategy held an awareness day at Wigan Market Place with Manchester rock band Hell to Pay performing live.Here Wigan and Leigh College hairdressing students meet band members Dario Nikzad and danny Martin with ltr Rebekha Holt, Andrew Farrell, Caroline Holmes, Katy Shovelton, and Aimee Dwyer

