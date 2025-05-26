Pupils and staff at St Thomas's CE primary school, Ashton-in-Makerfield, enjoyed a double celebration, with a delayed VE Day event, while also celebrating the Year Six completing SATS tests.Pupils and staff at St Thomas's CE primary school, Ashton-in-Makerfield, enjoyed a double celebration, with a delayed VE Day event, while also celebrating the Year Six completing SATS tests.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 26th May 2025, 04:55 BST
Flags were flying and spirits high as staff and pupils at St Thomas's CE Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield, enjoyed a double celebration, with a delayed VE Day event, while also celebrating Year Six completing SATS tests.

Assistant headteacher Mrs Blackledge said: “What a spectacular double celebration! Our amazing Year Six superstars completed their SATS tests and joined in a special VE Day commemoration along with the rest of the school. The day was full of sunshine, fun and laughter!

The morning buzzed with wartime spirit as our young historians dove into authentic 1940s activities! From whipping up rationed treats and veggie stew to learning Morse code, creating beautiful poppies and marvellous medals. Every moment was filled with discovery and joy! The sound of rock and roll had everyone swinging and swaying!

Our gardeners channelled their inner ‘Dig for Victory’ spirit, planting fresh vegetables in the sunshine! Who knew History could be this fun (and delicious)?

The grand finale was a proper street party complete with treats, music and a surprise, the magical sound of the ice cream van! (Even Winston Churchill would’ve approved of this celebration!). What a wonderful way to honour both history and our hardworking children. A day of learning, fun and magical memories!”

The school gardening group channelled their inner 'Dig for Victory' spirit, planting fresh veggies in the sunshine!

The school gardening group channelled their inner 'Dig for Victory' spirit, planting fresh veggies in the sunshine! Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Digging for Victory, planting vegetables in the school garden.

Digging for Victory, planting vegetables in the school garden. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

A surprise visit from the ice cream van, a celebratory treat for the children.

A surprise visit from the ice cream van, a celebratory treat for the children. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Pupils used rations to create a meal, cooking up a veggie stew.

Pupils used rations to create a meal, cooking up a veggie stew. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

