Assistant headteacher Mrs Blackledge said: “What a spectacular double celebration! Our amazing Year Six superstars completed their SATS tests and joined in a special VE Day commemoration along with the rest of the school. The day was full of sunshine, fun and laughter!
The morning buzzed with wartime spirit as our young historians dove into authentic 1940s activities! From whipping up rationed treats and veggie stew to learning Morse code, creating beautiful poppies and marvellous medals. Every moment was filled with discovery and joy! The sound of rock and roll had everyone swinging and swaying!
Our gardeners channelled their inner ‘Dig for Victory’ spirit, planting fresh vegetables in the sunshine! Who knew History could be this fun (and delicious)?
The grand finale was a proper street party complete with treats, music and a surprise, the magical sound of the ice cream van! (Even Winston Churchill would’ve approved of this celebration!). What a wonderful way to honour both history and our hardworking children. A day of learning, fun and magical memories!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.