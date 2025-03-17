Atherton Sacred Heart RC Primary: Class Act pictures

By Michelle Adamson
Published 17th Mar 2025, 08:00 BST
Alongside developing a life-long love of reading, pupils have been working with poet Ian Bland and to celebrate World Book Day everyone was invited to dress as a word. The children were so excited to parade down the catwalk and share their wonderful words with the whole school. What a wonderful week to celebrate World Book Day!

If you would like to celebrate your school, nursery or group, contact our photographer:

