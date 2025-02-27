Following high demand and to meet the needs of local visitor economy sector, West Lancashire College are delighted to re-introduce two new Hospitality and Catering courses, starting in September 2025.

Prospective students of the course will study in the newly refurbished, industry standard kitchens at the college, which contain the latest equipment and technologies. Students will also deliver front of house duties in the onsite restaurant, The Works.

These exciting new courses have been developed with support from and in conjunction with local employer Holland Hall, so students can be sure they will be equipped with all the skills they need to enter the industry upon completion of the course.

The £200k+ refurbishment, funded by the Local Skills Improvement Fund (LSIF), boasts all electric training kitchens which include 6 induction cookers, 6 salamanders, deep fat fryer and a pizza oven, as well a blast chiller, tabletop food mixers, convection ovens and a multifunctional rational oven. In addition, the kitchen has been fitted with the latest fire suppression system designed to detect, control, and extinguish fires.

Begin your Hospitality and Catering journey with West Lancashire College

Gareth Sutton, Vice Principal at West Lancashire College said “We are delighted to be in a position to bring back Hospitality & Catering to our curriculum which both supports our local economy by generating a workforce to fill vacancies and enhances career opportunities for local people.

I would like to thank Bevan and his team from Holland Hall whose support has been invaluable in ensuring that our new facilities and course content is fit for current and future industry needs. We look forward to our continued work with them over the coming months.”

If you are ready to take your first step to a career in Hospitality & Catering, the college would love to chat to you. You can find out more on their website: westlancs.ac.uk or contact their Course Enquiries team on 01695 52300 or [email protected]