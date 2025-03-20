Billinge Chapel End Primary: pictures from the 1980s to 2010s

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
Here’s a nice little album of pictures remembering times past at Chapel End Primary School at Billinge.

The photos date from the 1980s to around a decade ago, with music a recurring theme.

1. Billinge Chapel End Primary 1980s to 2010s

. Photo: STAFF

2. Pupils from Billinge Chapel End Primary in rehearsal for an Up Holland High School prom concert

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. Pupils in costume for their production of Joseph! in 1986

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Chapel End pupils relax in class

. Photo: MA

