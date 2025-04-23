Billinge Chapel End Primary School blooms with a spring makeover

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff from Billinge Chapel End Primary School and the Everyone Matters Schools Trust recently came together to refresh the school grounds ready for the start of the new term.

The collaborative effort resulted in a range of improvements across the school to further enhance the overall learning environment for pupils in preparation for their return from the Easter holidays.

The spacious school hall was given a fresh coat of paint, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere for the school community. In addition, all railings in the playground and Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) area were repainted, ensuring the outdoor spaces are welcoming to visitors, staff, and pupils alike.

In addition, playground equipment which had deteriorated due to the winter weather was removed, creating a more open and spacious playground that pupils will enjoy regularly throughout the spring and summer months

Six large planters were repurposed, emptied, and cleaned to make way for a special memorial garden dedicated to Amy Connor, a beloved teacher who sadly passed away earlier this year. The garden will soon be transformed into a peaceful space for reflection and remembrance.

Mr Craig Hewitt, headteacher of Billinge Chapel End Primary School, said: “We are incredibly grateful to our staff and the staff from Everyone Matters Schools Trust for coming together to refresh our school.

“The improvements will make a real difference to the environment in which our children learn and play. The memorial garden, in particular, will be a special place for us all to remember Amy and reflect on the wonderful impact she had on our school.”

Miss Alexandra Fairclough-Marsh, chief financial operating officer of the Everyone Matters Schools Trust, commented: “We’ve been supporting the school in transforming both their outdoor grounds and indoor spaces since they joined the Trust. This was a great opportunity to bring together staff from the school and the Trust in a meaningful, team-building event. We hope to replicate this collaborative approach in our other schools whenever similar opportunities arise.”

Mr Ian Young, CEO of the Everyone Matters Schools Trust, added: “This project is a perfect example of our ethos, ‘Everyone Matters, Everyone Helps, Everyone Succeeds’. By working together, staff from the school and the Trust have helped to revitalise the school environment, making it a brighter space for all.”

Billinge Chapel End Primary School is proud to be a member of the Everyone Matters Schools Trust.