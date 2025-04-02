Blessing for new Wigan school: picture special

By Michelle Adamson
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
Pupils past and present, staff, governors and guests attended the official opening and blessing of the new version of St John Fisher Catholic High School in Beech Hill.

The blessing was by Archbishop of Liverpool Rev Malcolm McMahon and guests were shown around the new facilities.

The school was completely rebuilt after being one of just 50 chosen by the Government for the first phase of a £1bn school rebuilding programme several years ago.

It comprises a three-storey teaching block and sports hall, as well as new multi-use games areas, car parking, and hard and soft landscaping plus improved access across the site.

The project was delivered using modern methods of construction, according to greener, energy-efficient specifications required to meet the Government’s net-zero target.

The blessing was by Archbishop of Liverpool Rev Malcolm McMahon, pictured.

The blessing was by Archbishop of Liverpool Rev Malcolm McMahon, pictured.

Pupils sang a song dedicated to their new school building.

Pupils sang a song dedicated to their new school building.

Chair of Governors David Mallin speaks the official opening and blessing of the new school.

Chair of Governors David Mallin speaks the official opening and blessing of the new school.

Pupils past and present, school governors and guests attend the official opening and blessing of the new school, St John Fisher Catholic High School, Wigan. The blessing was by Archbishop of Liverpool Rev Malcolm McMahon.

Pupils past and present, school governors and guests attend the official opening and blessing of the new school, St John Fisher Catholic High School, Wigan. The blessing was by Archbishop of Liverpool Rev Malcolm McMahon.

