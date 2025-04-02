The blessing was by Archbishop of Liverpool Rev Malcolm McMahon and guests were shown around the new facilities.

The school was completely rebuilt after being one of just 50 chosen by the Government for the first phase of a £1bn school rebuilding programme several years ago.

It comprises a three-storey teaching block and sports hall, as well as new multi-use games areas, car parking, and hard and soft landscaping plus improved access across the site.

The project was delivered using modern methods of construction, according to greener, energy-efficient specifications required to meet the Government’s net-zero target.

2 . St John Fisher Catholic High School Pupils sang a song dedicated to their new school building. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

