A much-missed member of a Wigan school’s staff will live on in a new scheme encouraging youngsters to get reading.

Staff and pupils of St John’s Primary in Abram were devastated when assistant principal Julie Bramhall died from health complications after contracting coronavirus in 2021.

But she is now being celebrated with the launch of Bramhall’s Book Club to promote a love of reading among pupils not just at St John’s but other schools in the Quest Trust: St Peter's in Hindley, Hindley Green Community Primary School, Hindley Green St John’s and UCS High School, Bolton.

Representatives of each met up at HIndley Library to launch the club along with Mrs Bramhall’s husband, Carl, and daughter, Kammalah.

The late Julie Bramhall's husband Carl Bramhall and daughter Kammalah Bramhall at the launch of Bramhall's Book Club

As part of the initiative, the Trust is enlisted Reading Ambassadors and Book Buddies from across five schools: from nurseries through to sixth form.

This initiative beautifully aligns with the Trust mission of "supporting young people from early years to employment.”

The selected pupils will play a vital role in fostering a reading culture within our schools and the wider Hindley community.

It was these ambassadors and representatives of the Bramhall family who gathered on World Book Day to share their passion for reading.

Julie Bramhall, former assistant principal of St John's Primary School, Abram, who died in 2021

During the meeting, the children brainstormed exciting ideas to promote reading within Quest Trust schools and the local community.

Their suggestions included hosting fund-raisers, providing library memberships for all children, and designing engaging class libraries.

Mrs Bramhall was said to have been a “passionate advocate for literature” and became a lead educator for reading in 2019, amassing a following of over 2,000 people on social media.

One parent said: “Mrs Bramhall loved to inspire children and always wanted them to shine, be their best selves and believe they could achieve anything if they worked hard.”

The launch of Bramhall's Book Club, where children from Quest school, including Abram St John's, St Peter's Hindley, Hindley Green Community Primary School, Hindley Green St Johns and UCS high school, Bolton, met at Hindley Library as they become book buddies and reading ambassadors for their schools

In a touching tribute, the Ambassadors and Buddies will also share Mrs Bramhall’s personal collection of books, adorned with her handwritten notes, with all children and staff. This will ensure that her passion for reading continues to inspire future generations.

Laura James, previous executive headteacher and close friend of Mrs Bramhall, said: “Julie had an unwavering passion to inspire children to read and find books that sparked their imagination. She had children hooked whenever she read aloud to the class as she was such an incredible storyteller.”

Fiona Brown, Quest Trust reading leader added: “As we embark on this new chapter, we invite the entire Quest community, in Wigan and Bolton and surrounding areas, to join us in celebrating Mrs Bramhall’s legacy through Bramhall’s Book Club.

"Together, we can ensure that her love of reading lives on in the hearts of our pupils and the community.”