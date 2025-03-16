Book club launched in memory of Wigan school assistant principal
Staff and pupils of St John’s Primary in Abram were devastated when assistant principal Julie Bramhall died from health complications after contracting coronavirus in 2021.
But she is now being celebrated with the launch of Bramhall’s Book Club to promote a love of reading among pupils not just at St John’s but other schools in the Quest Trust: St Peter's in Hindley, Hindley Green Community Primary School, Hindley Green St John’s and UCS High School, Bolton.
Representatives of each met up at HIndley Library to launch the club along with Mrs Bramhall’s husband, Carl, and daughter, Kammalah.
As part of the initiative, the Trust is enlisted Reading Ambassadors and Book Buddies from across five schools: from nurseries through to sixth form.
This initiative beautifully aligns with the Trust mission of "supporting young people from early years to employment.”
The selected pupils will play a vital role in fostering a reading culture within our schools and the wider Hindley community.
It was these ambassadors and representatives of the Bramhall family who gathered on World Book Day to share their passion for reading.
During the meeting, the children brainstormed exciting ideas to promote reading within Quest Trust schools and the local community.
Their suggestions included hosting fund-raisers, providing library memberships for all children, and designing engaging class libraries.
Mrs Bramhall was said to have been a “passionate advocate for literature” and became a lead educator for reading in 2019, amassing a following of over 2,000 people on social media.
One parent said: “Mrs Bramhall loved to inspire children and always wanted them to shine, be their best selves and believe they could achieve anything if they worked hard.”
In a touching tribute, the Ambassadors and Buddies will also share Mrs Bramhall’s personal collection of books, adorned with her handwritten notes, with all children and staff. This will ensure that her passion for reading continues to inspire future generations.
Laura James, previous executive headteacher and close friend of Mrs Bramhall, said: “Julie had an unwavering passion to inspire children to read and find books that sparked their imagination. She had children hooked whenever she read aloud to the class as she was such an incredible storyteller.”