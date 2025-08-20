A super-bright Wigan 10-year-old has achieved some of the best SATs results in the country.

Lily Morrison secured perfect scores of 120 in both maths and GPS (grammar, spelling and punctuation) in the national Standard Assessment Tests that she sat at the end of her time at St David’s CE Primary School in Haigh.

Just to prove she is human she “only” got 114 in the third test for reading, but collectively, the marks are among the best in England.

There must be something in the water locally because only a couple of weeks ago, Wigan Today also reported on 11-year-old Luke Colein achieving 120 out 120 in maths.

Orginally from Standish, Lily now lives in Blackrod and will be starting at Rivington and Blackrod High when the new academic year begins next month.

Her scores are all the more remarkable because she was the youngest her class. Had she been born just a day later, she would have been in the year below.

Proud mum Laura said: “She is absolutely amazing. Lily is my proper little best mate and I would be lost without her.

"Where she gets these brains from, I don’t know. Both I and her grandad (Ian Thornley) have well paid jobs, but neither of us were that clever when we were Lily’s age.

"From when she was very small, she was quick on the uptake. And when I was home-schooling her during the Covid pandemic, she would rattle through all the set work in about half an hour and want to learn more.

"So in fact, when she went back to school after lockdown, she was quite a long way ahead of her classmates.”

Lily was presented with a special certificate for her outstanding academic achievements by local councillors Chris Ready and Ron Conway.

Away from schoolwork, Lily is also an accomplished swimmer, racing for Chorley Marlins (and training four times a week on top of all her revision), and she has won a lot of medals.

She raised money for Diabetes UK last year by swimming the equivalent of half the width of the English Channel.

And she also helps to look after her three-year-old brother Jack.