Breakfast club cash available for Wigan schools

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Sep 2025, 12:30 BST
Wigan primary and secondary schools are being invited to apply for a £1,000 grant to boost their school breakfast clubs.

If successful, the cash can be spent on any aspect of their club, from equipment and food, to staffing costs.

A shocking 70 per cent of teachers say they have seen an increase in pupils from working families struggling to afford breakfast at home, resulting in more pressure on school breakfast clubs to help tackle child hunger.

The research from Kellogg’s found that breakfast clubs are an essential start to the day with a third of teachers (36 per cent) saying that they see children arriving at school hungry every day.

Kellogg's Breakfast Club grants are available to both primary and secondary schools in Wiganplaceholder image
Kellogg's Breakfast Club grants are available to both primary and secondary schools in Wigan

In the last academic year, three Wigan schools received a Kellogg’s grant.

Andrew Ridge, social impact and sustainability manager at Kellogg’s, said: “School breakfast clubs are a vital provision to ensure children don’t enter the classroom with rumbling tummies. With the cost of living crisis being a persistent pressure on UK households, more families than ever are turning to school breakfast clubs for help.

"We’ve been backing school breakfast clubs since way back in 1998, because we know how important a good breakfast is. It’s more than just food: it’s a way to help kids, families and schools start the day right, and we’re really proud to be part of that."

Alongside its breakfast club grants programme, Kellogg’s also recognises the work of schools across the UK in its annual Breakfast Club Awards, held in the Houses of Parliament in November.

Applications for grants are now open and both primary and secondary schools can apply here:

Primary schools: https://www.tfaforms.com/445397

Secondary schools: https://www.tfaforms.com/5188034

